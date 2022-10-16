October 16, 2022

LEFTIST TROLL TRIES TO PISS OFF J.K. ROWLING, AND SHE COULDN’T CARE LESS:

J.K. Rowling is a freakin’ savage.

An internet troll tried to piss off the Harry Potter author for losing a “whole audience” over her personal beliefs – namely, that men can’t be women. Luckily, Rowling couldn’t care less about cancel culture’s numerous attempts to get rid of her, especially since she’s still a major success.

“How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost a whole audience from buying your books?” the troll wrote on Twitter.

Rowling’s response dropped jaws when she blasted back, “I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly.”