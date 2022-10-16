October 16, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN LAW AND ORDER: Rather than prosecuting car thieves, St. Louis wants to sue Kia and Hyundai for making their cars so easy to steal.

So what’s the city’s solution to all the car thieveries?

Why, sue the auto makers for making the cars so easy to steal of course.

The city has focused on Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia as their targets for the lawsuit. Gardner and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones have singled out these two automakers because of a viral TikTok challenge using the hashtag “Kia Boys,” which demonstrates how certain models of Kias and Hyundais can be stolen with a screwdriver and a USB cord. The models in question are not equipped with electric immobilizers.

That’s why the city leaders claim car thefts are on the rise.

It has nothing to do with the removal of all deterrence from the criminal justice system in their minds.