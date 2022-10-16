October 16, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: ‘You All Got Caught With Your Sparkly Panties Down:’ Mom Wrecks School Board Over Halloween Drag Show.

One outraged mother, Brittany Mayer, accused the Encinitas Unified School District school board members of “pimping out” the district’s children to a transgender surgical facility and a 21-and-over gay bar, apparent sponsors of the event.

“What is it about a grown man costumed in a sparkly bra with augmented boobs busting out, a leather miniskirt barely covering his twerking ass with tuck tape on his front while spreading his fish-netted legs as he writhes on the ground, grinding his groin next to a minor, ‘family-friendly?’” Mayer slammed the school board, video shows.

“You all got caught with your sparkly panties down,” the outraged mother continued, demanding an explanation and an apology from each member. “And while we have a culture that has a massive problem with child porn, with sex trafficking — you, a little school district, board of adults, made the decision to feature an event to hyper-sexualize young children.”