October 16, 2022

SOD OFF, SWAMPY: Climate Activists Pour Out Milk in Edinburgh Grocery Store.

Activists poured milk out in a grocery store in Edinburgh, Scotland, and other locations across the United Kingdom, on Saturday, October 15, as a part of a climate protest organized by the Animal Rebellion group.

The environmental organization, with the goal of “transitioning to a plant-based food system,” said that “dairy, like all forms of animal farming, is an incredibly wasteful and destructive industry, and a major contributor to the climate crisis that is currently threatening all life on Earth.”