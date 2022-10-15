October 15, 2022

‘WE COACH BALL, WE DON’T LOOK AT COLOR:’ Buccaneers Head Coach Stops Woke Reporters In Their Tracks.

One reporter asked Bowles about how he and [Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers] are “two of the few black head coaches in the league,” what their relationship was like, and about the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers Steve Wilks “joining that fold.”

“I have a very good relationship with Tomlin,” Bowles replied. “We don’t look at what color we are when we coach against each other. We just know each other. I have a lot of very good white friends that coach in this league as well.”

“And I don’t think it’s a big deal,” he added. “As far as us coaching against each other, I think it’s normal … and we coach ball. We don’t look at color.”

Another reporter then jumped in and appeared to scold the coach for not giving the woke response desired, and reminded him that “you also understand that representation matters, too, right?”

She then told the head coach about how seeing him there inspires others because “football players, they see you guys. You know, they see someone that looks like them, maybe grew up like them …”

“Well, when you say ‘see you guys’ and ‘look like them’ and ‘grow up like them’ means that we’re oddballs to begin with,” Bowles replied. “And I think the minute you guys start — stop making a big deal about it, everybody else will as well.”