October 15, 2022

DON’T START NONE, WON’T BE NONE:

Also, the French phrase for “Sod off, swampy.”

Two climate activists have defaced Vincent Van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting at the National Gallery in London.

Footage shows a pair of young women opening a can of Heinz tomato soup and pouring it over the artwork estimated to be worth nearly $84.2 million. Afterward, the duo glued their hands to the wall and lectured onlookers.

“What is worth more? Art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice?” they asked onlookers. “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people? The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis. Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

I do hope they’ll be serving at His Majesty’s pleasure for quite some time to come.

