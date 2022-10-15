October 15, 2022

MEANWHILE, OVER IN WORLD WAR III:

Shot: NATO to kick off nuclear drills involving B-52 bombers on Monday.

The nuclear drills — which do not involve live bombs — are taking place amid heightened tensions after Russia repeatedly threatened nuclear strikes in Ukraine following major military setbacks on the battlefield there.

“Steadfast Noon” is likely to coincide with Moscow’s own annual nuclear drills, dubbed “Grom”, which are normally conducted in late October and in which Russia tests its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines and missiles.

NATO said the Western drills were not prompted by the latest tensions with Russia.

“The exercise, which runs until 30 October, is a routine, recurring training activity and it is not linked to any current world events,” the alliance declared on its webpage, adding that no live weapons would be used.

“This exercise helps ensure that the alliance’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective,” said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

—Reuters, yesterday.

Chaser: Putin Moves Nuclear Bombers to NATO Border. Analysts fear buildup may be preparation to carry out tactical nuclear attack.

—Timcast, yesterday.