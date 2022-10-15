October 15, 2022

THAT NARRATIVE DOESN’T ADVANCE ITSELF, YOU KNOW: It took me a second to realize why Twitter really wanted me to care about Jamie Lee Curtis and her, uh, daughters.

You see what’s going on here. Normally, a celebrity standing around with her children wouldn’t generate literal days-worth of top-tier placement on one of the busiest websites in the world. But one of those children is “transgender,” so they had to take the opportunity to virtual-signal the whole thing.

I’m not trying to be mean here. That’s just quite obviously what’s going on. And indeed, many of the comments underneath the tweets seem to back it up that this is not about Jamie Lee Curtis or her “daughters,” it’s about mainstreaming transgender ideology: