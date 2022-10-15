October 15, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: New York congressional candidate makes porn video in order to show ‘Sex Positive’ campaign.

In a grunt for attention, third-party Congressional candidate Mike Itkis has released a sex tape to highlight his sex positive campaign platform. The 53-year-old Army cyber operations officer is bound to lose to Rep. Jerry Nadler in Manhattan’s 12th Congressional District. But he posted the 13 minute video to a popular online porn site of him having sex with porn performer Nicole Sage as “a conversation piece,” he told City & State. “If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.” His issues include legalizing sex work, and making sexual rights explicit – “do NOT rely on privacy or free speech rights,” his campaign site reads, where sex positivity is one of just three campaign issues, which are all thin on details. Itkis, whose bio identifies himself as “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist.” also seems to take aim at child support payments, writing that “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.”

Itkis said the video “Bucket List Bonanza” in 2021 was his first time having sex on camera, and insisted he’s not an exhibitionist. “I’m very much an introvert,” the “very liberal” registered Democrat said. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way.”