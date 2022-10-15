October 15, 2022

WAUKESHA MASSACRE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS CLAIMS “I DO NOT IDENTIFY BY THAT NAME:” “Darrell Brooks, who is representing himself, went on a 50-minute rant yesterday in which he also asserted that he doesn’t identify by the name Darrell Brooks, despite the Judge pointing out that he has provided no alternative name by which he should be identified. At the same time, he also asked that the case be dismissed because the victims weren’t present in the courtroom. He said that there was ‘no injured party’ in the courtroom, which he believes violates his right under the 6th amendment to face his accusers. Also, don’t you just love that he always wears a mask? Safety first, you know. Wouldn’t want to kill grandma…”