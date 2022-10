JIM TREACHER: Biden: Don’t Let Republicans Ruin This Great Economy.

The Dems have got it down to a science: Lie about every single thing under the sun, make the lies as big as possible, and just keep repeating those lies until everybody gets tired of pointing out that they’re lies. It’s an endurance test. Exhaust reality. Make the truth a chore.

The people who write down the words this old fossil repeats into a microphone certainly haven’t forgotten: