OH: Republican US Senate candidate’s name not on ballots distributed in Illinois county. “Some early voters have already cast their ballots in Schuyler County, Illinois, despite Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi’s name not being listed as a choice. Instead of Salvi’s name, the name of her defeated primary opponent Peggy Hubbard is listed on the ballot as an option. Salvi won the seven-way Republican primary on June 28 by a significant margin.”