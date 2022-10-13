October 13, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THIS IS PRETTY ON-POINT FOR THE VIEW: The View Defends Dem Fetterman’s Inability to Comprehend Words.

Two days after NBC News reporter Dasha Burns made headlines with her first-hand account detailing just how extensive Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman’s deterioration post-stroke was, the cackling coven of ABC’s The View had their knives out for her. They suggested Burns broke journalistic ethics, it was no big deal that Fetterman couldn’t comprehend speech and mocked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) for supposedly having an impairment too.

After playing a portion of Burns’ report on MSNBC, co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared to scoff at the public’s need to know a candidate’s medical history and suggested they needed to wait to see Fetterman’s records until after the election and the swearing-in: