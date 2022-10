FINALLY: John Fetterman’s Odds Are Tanking for the First Time in the PA Senate Race. “Since July, the bookies were consistently giving Fetterman a 2/3rds chance of winning the race, with the odds giving as high as a 75% chance of winning in Mid-August. But on the day NBC’s above interview aired, there was an explosion in betting volume, bringing the odds down to nearly 50/50.”