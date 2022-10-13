October 13, 2022
FORMER SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” FALLS ON HARD TIMES: AOC Gets Shouted Down at Her Own Townhall, Proving Her Time as the Left’s Sweetheart Is Over.
There was a time when New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could do no wrong. In fact, so heavy was her influence that her fellow Democrat politicians were too afraid to oppose her openly. Some were even doing their best to mimic her with embarrassing results.
That time has passed, however:
My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman @AOC on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis. I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace? pic.twitter.com/aQiQvQSWIN
— Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) October 13, 2022