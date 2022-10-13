«
»

October 13, 2022

FORMER SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” FALLS ON HARD TIMES: AOC Gets Shouted Down at Her Own Townhall, Proving Her Time as the Left’s Sweetheart Is Over.

There was a time when New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could do no wrong. In fact, so heavy was her influence that her fellow Democrat politicians were too afraid to oppose her openly. Some were even doing their best to mimic her with embarrassing results.

That time has passed, however:

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.