October 13, 2022

FORMER SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” FALLS ON HARD TIMES: AOC Gets Shouted Down at Her Own Townhall, Proving Her Time as the Left’s Sweetheart Is Over.

There was a time when New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could do no wrong. In fact, so heavy was her influence that her fellow Democrat politicians were too afraid to oppose her openly. Some were even doing their best to mimic her with embarrassing results.

That time has passed, however: