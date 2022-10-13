October 13, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Muslim Parents Defy Intersectionality, Join Christian Parents Against Sexualizing Kids. “Over the past year or so, we’ve become familiar with scenes of parents protesting school boards over sexually explicit content in schools. But Monday’s event featured a new cast: Hundreds of predominantly Arab and Muslim Americans joined their Christian neighbors to oppose the sexually explicit, pro-LGBTQ materials popping up in their kids’ public school education. Dearborn is next to Detroit, home to the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita, as well as the largest mosque in the country. Over 300,000 Muslims live in Southeast Michigan—which makes the protest all the more interesting: These aren’t Republicans. Dearborn is in Wayne County, which hasn’t voted for a Republican president in 94 years—since Herbert Hoover was elected in 1928.”