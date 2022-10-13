«
»

October 13, 2022

MEET THE NEW GOP: Ohio’s Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. “Welcome to the latest Meet the New GOP — fresh candidates in some unlikely places who might just take that oath of office in January after the Red Wave election.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:16 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.