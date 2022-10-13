October 13, 2022
MEET THE NEW GOP: Ohio’s Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. “Welcome to the latest Meet the New GOP — fresh candidates in some unlikely places who might just take that oath of office in January after the Red Wave election.”
MEET THE NEW GOP: Ohio’s Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. “Welcome to the latest Meet the New GOP — fresh candidates in some unlikely places who might just take that oath of office in January after the Red Wave election.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.