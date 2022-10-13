October 13, 2022

DELUSIONAL: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Predicts GOP Will Crash Economy If They Win Congress.

MSNBC’s All In host Chris Hayes likes to pretend that he’s smart by wearing glasses but every time he opens his mouth on his low-rated prime-time show, he proves how dumb he really is. On Wednesday night, Hayes made the absurd claim that if Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress, they will crash the economy as a way of getting revenge against President Biden. Putting aside the fact that Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress already beat the GOP to crashing the economy, it’s crazy to accuse Republicans of being so unpatriotic that they would purposefully hurt their fellow Americans for political gain.

Great moments in projection, considering: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.

No doubt though, the media will be far less likely to play word games about whether or not the country is actually in a recession, if the GOP takes one or both houses of Congress.