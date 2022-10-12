October 12, 2022

LA CITY COUNCIL FALLOUT: Nury Martinez resigns from office (What are Cedillo and de Leon waiting for?).

I don’t know why it took Martinez three days to get to this point. The last straw might have been the raucous council meeting yesterday where dozens of people came forward to demand she and the other council members resign immediately.

The other thing which might have been the last straw was the fact that reporters were still finding other offensive comments Martinez made in the same recording, including one aimed at Jews:

In the same leaked audio clips posted to Reddit in which former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez made racist remarks about Black people and Oaxacans, she also made crude remarks about Jewish people and Armenians…

In the recording reviewed by The Times, Martinez can be heard saying the “judíos” — which means Jews in Spanish — “cut their deal with South L.A.”…

Later in the conversation, Martinez was attempting to identify Areen Ibranossian, a former chief of staff for Krekorian who is now a senior advisor to Rick Caruso’s campaign for mayor. Someone in the room asks, “What’s his name? What’s he look like?” She said he’s “the guy with the one eyebrow.”…

When Martinez couldn’t recall his last name and asked what it was, Cedillo responded, “It ends in i-a-n, I bet you.”

So it was clear no one was getting over her comments about Mike Bonin’s son but even if they were, there were other comments guaranteed to anger other constituencies. The situation was getting worse for her, not better.