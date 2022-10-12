October 12, 2022

BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Why NOBODY should be using the ‘thumbs up’ emoji in 2022 — and the 10 symbols only ‘old people’ use that have Gen Z rolling their eyes.

Sending a thumbs-up can be seen as passive aggressive and even confrontational, according to Gen Z who claim they feel attacked whenever it is used.

Whether the chat is informal, between friends or at work the icon appears to have a very different, ‘rude’ meaning for the younger generation.

A 24-year-old on Reddit summed up the Gen Z argument, saying it is best ‘never used in any situation’ as it is ‘hurtful’.

‘No one my age in the office does it, but the Gen X people always do it. Took me a bit to adjust and get [it] out of my head that it means they’re mad at me,’ he added.

Others agreed it is bad form, especially at work where it can make the team appear unfriendly and unaccommodating.

‘My last workplace had a WhatsApp chat for our team to send info to each other on and most of the people on there just replied with a thumbs up.

‘I don’t know why but it seemed a little bit hostile to me,’ one woman said.

And according to Business Consultant Sue Ellson it could be time to take the younger generation’s lead.