BELARUS: Lukashenko’s Mad Attempt to ‘Forbid’ Prices From Rising Is a Movie We’ve Seen Before. “Last week brought news from Minsk that Lukashenko fancies himself a sort of economic sorcerer. Facing an annual rate of price inflation of nearly 20 percent, he angrily declared at a meeting of top officials, ‘All price increases are forbidden. Forbidden! From today [October 6]. Not from tomorrow, from today!'”

The shortages will arrive… unexpectedly.