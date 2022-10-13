October 13, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Former Intel Official Doubles Down on Hunter Laptop ‘Russian Misinformation’ Letter. “Earlier this year, after the mainstream media finally conceded the laptop was genuine, the New York Post reached out to the intelligence officials to see if any regretted signing on to the letter. Of those who responded, none apologized.”

Stephen Kruiser: Our Ruling Elites: Feds Caught Trading in Stocks They Oversee. “The three Virginia counties that are near Washington, D.C., are among the top 10 wealthiest in America, with Loudon and Fairfax counties being at the top of the list. Government is the cottage industry and business is booming, even in Joe Biden’s economy.”

Yours Truly: This Congressman Has a Bill to Outlaw Inflation (And It Would Work, Too). “The best part? Mooney has a tried-and-true method for protecting the value of your dollar from the spendaholics in Congress and the printaholics at the Federal Reserve. The worst part? I’ll get to that in a sec.”