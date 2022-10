SHOCKER: 90,000 ‘Irrecoverable’ Russian Losses in Ukraine.

Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ know I’ve been erring on the cautious side since the beginning of this stupid war, discounting Kyiv’s claims, like that “63,380 dead” in the infographic above. Last week, I was willing to concede that as many as 20,000 Russians might be KIA.

The real number could be indeed be much higher, so bear with me while I do some back-of-the-envelope math for you.