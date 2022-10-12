October 12, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE NATIONAL FELONS LEAGUE: Raiders’ Davante Adams charged with assault after shoving photographer in Kansas City.

Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer to the ground on Monday night, according to multiple reports citing Kansas City police.

The Raiders wideout pushed the photog to the ground on the way to the locker room after his team lost a heartbreaker, 30-29, to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

According to KCTV5, the Kansas City Municipal Court issued a citation on Wednesday alleging that Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon [the victim] by pushing [him] to the ground using two hands causing whiplash and head ache. possible minor concussion.”