October 11, 2022

BIDEN’S FBI STORMTROOPERS RAID ANOTHER PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST IN EARLY-MORNING RAID, ASSAULT WEAPONS AT THE READY, IN FRONT OF HIS YOUNG CHILDREN:

A cadre of armed FBI agents descended on the family home of one of the 11 pro-life activists targeted by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department for peacefully protesting outside an abortion clinic in Tennessee.

The DOJ charged pro-life leader Paul Vaughn with “a civil rights conspiracy” and a Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) offense over the activist blockade of a Nashville-area abortion facility in early March 2021. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges that the pro-life defendants “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” and patients from receiving abortion services and violated the FACE Act by “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient.”

If convicted, Vaughn faces up to 11 years in prison, three years supervised release and fines of up to $350,000.

Vaughn, the president of Personhood Tennessee, told FOX Chattanooga at the time that it was “like church service in there” with pro-life protestors “singing hymns, reading scripture, praying,” and sitting on the floor in the hallway outside of Carafem Health Center Clinic, an abortion facility located within a medical office building.