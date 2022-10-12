October 12, 2022

WE ALL ARE: White House Feeling ‘Trepidation’ Over 80th Birthday of Oldest President Ever.

The president’s allies are worried about “storylines surrounding his age,” which they see as a “sensitive topic,” prompting the White House to try to “downplay the birthday.”

Biden, the oldest person ever elected president, is facing intense criticism over his mental fitness. While giving a speech on Sept. 28, he called out for a congresswoman to stand up. The congresswoman had died two months before.