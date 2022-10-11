TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: THE NEXT GENERATION. Watch: Not even MSNBC can ignore the signs that something is very, very wrong with John Fetterman. “Like Biden, they’re just trying to get him across the finish line.”

We’re approaching Captain Pike territory here:

NBC reporter on her interview with John Fetterman: "You'll see he has a screen in front of him that is transcribing my questions as I ask them."

"Once he can read, he can fully understand what I'm asking." pic.twitter.com/sdRBEj56qh

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022