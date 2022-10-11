«
October 11, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: THE NEXT GENERATION. Watch: Not even MSNBC can ignore the signs that something is very, very wrong with John Fetterman. “Like Biden, they’re just trying to get him across the finish line.”

We’re approaching Captain Pike territory here:

UPDATE: See It: Fetterman uses computer to understand reporter’s questions.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:30 pm
