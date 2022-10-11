«
October 11, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: ‘Striking hypocrisy’ — Thunberg fury as EU lawmakers back green label for nuclear and gas.

Recharge News, July 6th.

● Chaser: Greta Thunberg Calls Possible Shutdown of Nuclear Power Plants in Germany a Mistake.

Latestly, today.

Senator Blutarsky could not be reached for comment, but his former fraternity brothers were quoted as saying:

Exit question from Jon Gabriel: “Wait, so it wasn’t a good idea to base your national security and economy on the tantrum of a scientifically illiterate Swedish teenager?”

UPDATE: Britain Faces Possible Winter Blackouts as European Energy Crisis Worsens.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:55 pm
