October 11, 2022

BAN ALL THE THINGS! Gov. Newsom signed a bill that will discontinue single-use plastic bags at grocery stores.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, stores will have to use recycled paper bags or compostable bags instead.

The bill originally asked that all plastic bags be replaced by 2023. However, in an April letter from the California Grocers Association to Eggman, the association asked the date be changed to 2025 to give stores time to alter their supply chain.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:45 am
