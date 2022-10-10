«
October 10, 2022

MIKKO PAUNIO: The World Economic Forum is a Dangerous Religious Cult. For decades, the environmental policies of the UN, the Club of Rome and the WEF have been based on nature pantheism, esotericism, and occultism — i.e., nonsense.

Posted by John Tierney at 10:48 pm
