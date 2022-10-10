«

October 10, 2022

THE ENDLESSLY REWEWABLE SUPPLY OF GREEN IDIOCY: The Recyling Hoax. Elliot Resnick discusses environmental follies — recycling, plastic-bag bans, the “energy crisis”, the “population crisis” — with me on his latest podcast.

Posted by John Tierney at 10:38 pm
