October 10, 2022
THE ENDLESSLY REWEWABLE SUPPLY OF GREEN IDIOCY: The Recyling Hoax. Elliot Resnick discusses environmental follies — recycling, plastic-bag bans, the “energy crisis”, the “population crisis” — with me on his latest podcast.
