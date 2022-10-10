October 10, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
GET WOKE, GO BROKE, PART DEUX: DC Comics Canceling Gay Superman’s Solo Run After Failure to Sell.
Flashback: Oh No! Laid-off HBO Max Execs Confirm Warner Bros. [DC’s parent company] Is Ditching Wokeness and Embracing ‘Middle America.’
