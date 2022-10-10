October 10, 2022

LIBERAL MEDIA SCREAM: Psaki says if media don’t cover, Hunter Biden isn’t news.

This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows the ridiculous spin liberal flacks are eager to use to deflate the Hunter Biden scandal story as the midterm elections near.

In focus this week is former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the Hunter Biden story is a big zero since she hasn’t seen it show up on the front pages of many of the nation’s newspapers.

Psaki said on Meet the Press, “As much as there was so much news happening in Washington this week, it doesn’t always translate, and often doesn’t translate, to what voters are talking about in states. And I think that’s what we’re seeing currently.”