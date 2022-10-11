October 11, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: If Elected, How Long Would Fetterman Last in the Senate? “Months into his recovery, Fetterman’s incoherence is still undeniable and frankly, it doesn’t seem to be improving. Even The New York Times is begrudgingly acknowledging that Fetterman has issues with speech.”

Rick Moran: Showtime’s ‘The Lincoln Project’ Miniseries a Sad Tale of Betrayal and Hypocrisy. “Arrogance and hubris with a healthy dose of hypocrisy eventually laid them low, but not until they had set the stage for the next act of their drama; the destruction of the political opposition.”

Yours Truly: Ivy League HR Nannies on Steroids: Wharton to Offer ‘DEI’ Degree for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. “It’s like your company having a little in-house EPA official demanding that everyone fill out environmental impact statements in triplicate before using the john.”