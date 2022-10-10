October 10, 2022

FALLOUT: Cyberattacks reported at US airports.

Over a dozen airport websites were impacted by the “denial of service” attack, John Hultquist, head of intelligence analysis at cybersecurity firm Mandiant, told ABC News. That type of attack essentially overloads sites by jamming them with artificial users.

“Killnet,” a pro-Russian hacker group, is believed to be behind the attack, according to Hultquist. While similar groups have been found to be fronts for state-backed actors, Hultquist said there is no evidence the Russian government was involved in directing this attack.