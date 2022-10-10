October 10, 2022

PROTESTS PLANNED AFTER TOP L.A. DEMOCRAT CAUGHT USING RACIAL SLURS IN LEAKED AUDIO:

Much of the conversation focused on maps proposed by the city’s redistricting commission and the councilmembers’ frustration with them, as well as the need to “ensure that heavily Latino districts did not lose economic assets” in the once-in-a-decade process, according to the Times.

The councilmembers then discussed Councilmember Mike Bonin, a White man. In clips of the leaked audio posted by the Times, Martinez is heard recounting a conversation and says “Bonin thinks he’s f**king Black.”

According to the Times, [City Council President Nury Martinez] says Bonin appeared with his son on a float in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and he “handled his young Black son as though he were an accessory.”

The Times reported that Martinez also said of Bonin’s child, “Parece changuito,” or “He’s like a monkey.”