October 10, 2022

ROBERT SPENCER: Women in Iran Are Fighting for Their Freedom, and This Imam in Texas Is FURIOUS. “The East Plano Islamic Center’s YouTube channel, EPIC Masjid (which has nearly 300,000 subscribers), recently posted a video of Qadhi explaining that to oppose Iran’s mandatory hijab law, which some women have received ten-year prison sentences for violating, is tantamount to opposing public indecency laws in the good old USA.”

Getting beaten nearly to death (or to actual death) for showing your hair isn’t quite the same as being issued a ticket for relieving yourself in an alley.