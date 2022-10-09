October 9, 2022

THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Department of Justice exposes biggest COVID stimulus fraud scheme yet.

The Justice Department recently announced the largest fraud claim uncovered in any Covid-19 relief program, accusing 44 people in Minnesota of allegedly committing fraud against anti-hunger programs during the pandemic, stealing $240 million.

The group billed the government for meals “they did not serve to children who did not exist,” The New York Times reported

The brazen fraud stands out among the many instances of federal pandemic aid theft.

Prosecutors in the North Star State said one accused conspirator told the government he had fed 5,000 children a day in a second-story apartment, The Times reported.

The alleged criminals didn’t bother to try to hide their fraud, knowing that little attention would be paid to the details while the government was overwhelmed with applications and intent to get as much money out the door as possible.