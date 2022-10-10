October 10, 2022

MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Biology Teacher Reinstated After Refusing To Use Trans Student Pronouns. “A biology teacher who was suspended last week after refusing to use transgender students’ preferred pronouns was reinstated after over 400 people showed up at the school’s auditorium last Wednesday – most of whom were there to support the educator.”

Be heard. The radical trans community might be vocal and vicious, but it’s quite small and extremely unpopular. Although you’d be forgiven for believing otherwise based on the overly friendly media coverage.