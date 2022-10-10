October 10, 2022

SHAMEFUL: Jennifer-Ruth Green takes aim at political opposition after Politico publishes records of her sexual assault.

Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate in the race to represent Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, is livid after Politico published details about her sexual assault while in the military, without her permission, and blames her opponent for “illegally” obtaining the information.

In a profile of Green’s career and candidacy in the Indiana congressional race, Politico reporter Adam Wren used the documents, which the outlet claimed “were obtained by a public records request and provided to Politico by a person outside the Mrvan campaign” to report last week that “an Iraqi serviceman sexually assaulted her by grabbing her breast and exposing himself” when “she and a small group of officers visited the national training center.”

…

Green wrote a letter on Oct. 3 to the relevant U.S. attorney, the Air Force Inspector General and the Department of Defense to request a criminal investigation into how the documents were provided to Politico.

“I write to request an investigation into the unauthorized, unlawful release of my Air Force personnel file,” Green wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. “The fact that my file has been leaked in the course of my campaign for United States Congress leads me to believe that it was politically motivated.”

In the letter, Green made it clear that she “did not consent, in writing or otherwise, to the disclosure of my personnel file to Politico or anyone else” and pointed to the Privacy Act of 1974, as amended, 5 U.S.C § 552a, as proof that her file should not have been released.

“Coming as when it does – in the closing weeks of my campaign for Congress – makes me believe that this is a politically motivated attempt to impact the upcoming election,” Green concluded in the letter.