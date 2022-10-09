«
»

October 9, 2022

THE WEEK IN KANYE:

Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Design at YZY Season 9 Presentation.

Complex.com, Monday.

Kanye threatens to go to WAR with ‘Jewish people’: Claims he can’t be anti-Semitic because ‘black people are actually Jew also’ — after his Insta was restricted for saying Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.

—The London Daily Mail, today.

Twitter Locks Kanye West Out of Account After Tweet Declaring War on Jews.

Mediaite, today.

No word yet if Kanye will be collaborating with Roger Waters on his next album.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:14 pm
