October 9, 2022
THE WEEK IN KANYE:
● Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Design at YZY Season 9 Presentation.
—Complex.com, Monday.
● Kanye threatens to go to WAR with ‘Jewish people’: Claims he can’t be anti-Semitic because ‘black people are actually Jew also’ — after his Insta was restricted for saying Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.
—The London Daily Mail, today.
● Twitter Locks Kanye West Out of Account After Tweet Declaring War on Jews.
—Mediaite, today.
No word yet if Kanye will be collaborating with Roger Waters on his next album.