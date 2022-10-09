October 9, 2022

THE WEEK IN KANYE:

● Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Design at YZY Season 9 Presentation.

—Complex.com, Monday.

● Kanye threatens to go to WAR with ‘Jewish people’: Claims he can’t be anti-Semitic because ‘black people are actually Jew also’ — after his Insta was restricted for saying Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.

—The London Daily Mail, today.

● Twitter Locks Kanye West Out of Account After Tweet Declaring War on Jews.

—Mediaite, today.

No word yet if Kanye will be collaborating with Roger Waters on his next album.