October 9, 2022
HOW IT STARTED: Polygamy Is Not Next.
—Cathy Young, Time magazine, June 30th, 2015.
How it’s going: NYC judge rules polyamorous unions entitled to same legal protections as 2-person relationships.
—The New York Post, yesterday.
