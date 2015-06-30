«
October 9, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: Polygamy Is Not Next.

—Cathy Young, Time magazine, June 30th, 2015.

How it’s going: NYC judge rules polyamorous unions entitled to same legal protections as 2-person relationships.

—The New York Post, yesterday.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm
