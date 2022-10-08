October 8, 2022

NBC’S ‘LAW AND ORDER’ PAINT PRO-LIFERS AS VIOLENT MURDERERS:

Even though the pro-life movement sets its goal to save lives, the left will stop at nothing to paint pro-lifers as villains.

In Thursday night’s Law & Order episode titled “Battle Lines,” numerous anti-life talking points were emphasized. The episode used a murder case of the daughter of a fictional Texas governor to push the abortion narrative, as well as the murder of an abortion activist to paint pro-lifers as the threats in the abortion debate.

One scene displayed a conversation between the characters Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston).

The pair discussed the incident with Becca Carter, daughter of TX Gov. Carter who was murdered by her brother, Blake Carter. The detectives also discuss the mother, Barbara Carter’s role in the situation.