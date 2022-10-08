October 8, 2022

WILL THEY BE LEARNING TO CODE, OR BUILDING SOLAR PANELS? Impossible Foods to eliminate 6% of staff in second round of layoffs this year:

Bay Area-based food company Impossible Foods announced another round of layoffs this week.

A pioneer in the plant-based meat space, it will eliminate 6% of its staff, amounting to approximately 50 employees, as it seeks to eliminate redundancies and positions “that are no longer aligned with our core business priorities,” CEO Peter McGuinness wrote to employees in a memo, according to Food Navigator.

Headquartered in Redwood City, this is the food tech company’s second round of layoffs this year after 15 people exited in January.

Impossible Foods did not respond to SFGATE’s request for comment as of publication.