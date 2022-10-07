October 7, 2022

GAY PALESTINIAN BEHEADED AND PARADED THROUGH WEST BANK STREETS IN SICKENING DISPLAY:

A gay Palestinian was kidnapped and beheaded this week and his body paraded through a Palestinian neighborhood in a sickening video that underscores the danger LGBTQ people face at the hands of Islamic extremists.

Gruesome footage of Ahmad Hacham Hamdi Abu Marakhia’s body being carried through the West Bank city of Hebron and then left dismembered on a roadside went viral on social media after his death Wednesday. Palestinian Authority police have opened an investigation, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We are shocked,” Rita Petrenko, CEO of The Different House, which provides a haven near Tel Aviv for LGBTQ Muslims and Arabs who face persecution from Palestinian extremists, told the news site N12. “He was part of an LGBT pride group we started in the South. Many people knew of him.”