October 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Dwindling Mississippi Grounds Barges, Threatens Shipments. “The largest US barge operator warned customers it won’t be able to make good on deliveries. Ingram Barge Company declared force majeure in a letter to customers due to “near-historic” low water conditions on the Mississippi, the top route to get US grains and soybeans to the world market.”

Plus:

This would be a great time to get diesel prices back down (frack, baby, frack) and ease restrictions on truckers and licensing truckers, but you know Washington won’t change course.