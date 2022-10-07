«
»

October 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Dwindling Mississippi Grounds Barges, Threatens Shipments. “The largest US barge operator warned customers it won’t be able to make good on deliveries. Ingram Barge Company declared force majeure in a letter to customers due to “near-historic” low water conditions on the Mississippi, the top route to get US grains and soybeans to the world market.”

Plus:

This would be a great time to get diesel prices back down (frack, baby, frack) and ease restrictions on truckers and licensing truckers, but you know Washington won’t change course.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:36 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.