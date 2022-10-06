October 6, 2022

Qualifying Californians will begin receiving relief payments of up to $1,050 this week to soften the blow of inflation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $308 billion state budget in June to deliver direct tax refunds to 23 million Californians as they struggle with inflation, which jumped 8.3% year over year.

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries,” said Gov. Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon in a joint statement.

The one-time payment, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), will be automatically delivered to residents starting Oct. 7, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023, according to the Newsom administration. It anticipates that 95% of all payments will be issued before the end of the year.