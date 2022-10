LINDSEY GRAHAM THREATENS ELON MUSK FOR DARING TO PURSUE PEACE IN UKRAINE: “If there’s one thing that can be said of Senator Lindsey Graham it’s this: the man loves a war. Whether it be in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, or Twitter, the man has yet to see a conflict he doesn’t want to insert his whole chest and all of your money into. So, it’s no surprise he got into a Twitter tussle with billionaire Elon Musk recently.”