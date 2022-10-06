October 6, 2022

NEWS YOU CAN USE: The MSM Guidebook on How to Figure Out the Blame for Various Types of Disasters.

3 Political Scandals of the Past 12 Years in the USA, and How the MSM Managed to Find the Culprits

1) WHO IS GUILTY?! In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2006, rescue efforts were bungled in Louisiana’s largest city. Who should be blamed for the scandal?

Should it be the mayor of New Orleans?

Well, ain’t Ray Nagin a Democrat? So: scratch that.

Should it be the governor of the Pelican State?

Well, ain’t Kathleen Blanco a Democrat? So: scratch that.

Should it be the president of the United States?

Hold on: who’s in the White House? Ain’t it a hombre by the name of George W Bush? And ain’t he a Republican?! Yup, it certainly appears so. Well (Snaps fingers) there you go! Nailed it!