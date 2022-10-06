October 6, 2022

NO, SHE REALLY DOESN’T: The Stock Market Made Nancy Pelosi Rich. Now, She Wants To Ban Her Colleagues From Trading.

Pelosi’s portfolio has performed remarkably well during periods of financial turmoil, her financial disclosures show. Her estimated net worth skyrocketed at the onset of the Great Recession, going from $31.4 million in 2008 to $101.1 million in 2010, a 220 percent increase in a window where the S&P 500 decreased by 13 percent. The speaker also reaped a significant return during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing her estimated net worth jump from $106 million in 2019 to $171.4 million in 2021, an increase of 60 percent.

Government ethics watchdogs noted glaring loopholes in the Pelosi-backed stock trading bill they say will create new avenues for lawmakers to secretly profit from their positions in Congress.

“To say the bill is weak … would be an understatement. The bill is dangerous. It would undermine what little ethics we have in our federal government,” former director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub said of the measure.

Shaub noted that the bill would enable lawmakers to enter into “fake blind trusts.” Typical blind trusts, in which a lawmaker’s assets are handled by an independent manager, require trustees to divest whatever officials put in the trust. But the Pelosi-backed bill would exempt trustees from the divestiture requirement, Shaub said.